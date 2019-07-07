|
John Patrick Spellman, age 68, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 at his home on Upper Clear Lake, Wisconsin. Devoted son of the late John P. and Margaret M. (nee Kraft) Spellman; fond brother of Mary, Peggy, Frank, and Eileen; fond uncle and godfather of Rachel Spellman. Johnny is fondly remembered and will be greatly missed by his family and many, many friends. Funeral Mass Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Cantius Church, 825 North Carpenter Street, Chicago, Illinois 60642. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations to Maryknoll Missionary Society, www.maryknollsociety.org. For further information 312-421-0936 or sign guestbook at www.michalikfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 7 to July 9, 2019