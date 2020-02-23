Home

John Paul Heil

John Paul Heil, 89, of Metamora, IL, formerly of LaGrange Park, IL passed away at 12:20 am on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Snyder Village in Metamora.

Cremation Rites have been accorded. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Father Vien Van Do officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to his mass on Thursday at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Snyder Village Residents In Need Fund, 1200 East Partridge Street, Metamora, IL 61548. To view John's full obituary or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
