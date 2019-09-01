|
John Paul Kenny Jr., 56, passed away suddenly in a tragic accident in Park City, Utah. Beloved son of Maureen, nee Cowhey and the late John Paul Kenny Sr. Dear brother of Edward Kenny, Colleen (Peter) Kearney, Michael Kenny and Tracey Kenny. Loved uncle of EJ, Daniel, Quinn, Erin, Catherine, Patrick, Matthew, Christopher and Shannon. Fraternal grandson of Edward and Betty Kenny, and maternal grandson William and Lillian Cowhey. Cousin and friend of many. John will be missed greatly. Visitation Wednesday, September 4, 3 PM to 9 PM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 1104 Waukegan Road, Glenview. Funeral Mass, Thursday September 5, 10 AM, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 1775 Grove Street, Glenview. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's name to Donor Connect at https://www.donorconnect.life/get-involved/contribute/. Funeral Info 847-901-4102 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019