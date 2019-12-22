|
John Paul Rappel, age 79. Beloved husband for 54 years of Carol Rappel, nee Fisher; loving father of Mark (Wendy) and Edward; proud grandfather of Jackson and Zachary; fond brother of James and brother-in-law, Marvin (Joan) Fisher; dear cousin of Patricia (Michael) Garrity. Graduate of Loyola Academy and Loyola University, John was an avid Rambler fan. He held executive positions in finance at Robert Bosch Corporation in Broadview, IL for 26 years. First love was his family and second was the City of Chicago. He immersed himself in Chicago history, sports and culture. As a Docent for the Chicago Architecture Center, he especially enjoyed giving tours from the El train. His extensive travel included all 50 states, over 40 national parks and countries across the globe. Those who knew him especially enjoyed his intelligence and keen wit. Visitation Monday, December 30, 2019 at Old St. Patrick's Church, 700 W. Adams St., Chicago, IL 60661 from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the 1:00 p.m. Funeral Mass. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to www.openlands.org or www.nationalparks.org. For further information please call 312-421-0936 or www.michalikfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 22, 2019