Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John of the Cross Catholic Church,
5005 S. Wolf Road
Western Springs,, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John of the Cross Catholic Church
5005 S. Wolf Road
Western Springs, IL
View Map
John Peter Devona Obituary
John Peter Devona, Age 45, of Wheaton, dearly loved son of John and Virginia Devona of Western Springs, brother of Mary (Tony) Stark, uncle of Joey, Eddie and Alice Stark, born into eternal life on June 13, 2019, after a courageous battle with Neuroendocrine Pancreatic cancer complicated by Type I diabetes. He leaves behind many loving relatives and friends. He was kind and generous to everyone who knew him. "JP" graduated from Lyons Township H.S. (1991), University of Notre Dame (1995), and Chicago-Kent College of Law (1998). He was a practicing attorney specializing in Bankruptcy law, but his joy in life came from music. The family will receive friends at St. John of the Cross Catholic Church, 5005 S. Wolf Road, Western Springs, IL 60558, on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 10:00am-11:00am, followed by the funeral mass at 11:00am. Private Interment Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Naperville, IL. At a later date, there will be a celebration of his life for members of the First Congregational Church of Lockport UCC, where he was Music Director and Organist. Please omit flowers. Instead do a kind deed for someone in need. Funeral Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com Devona , John Peter

Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019
