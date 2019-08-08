Home

John Peter Gianopulos, 71, the strength and cornerstone of not one but two families has found his way home–back to God, his beloved Barbara and those dearly departed loved ones that preceded him. At long last, his longstanding quest to understand life's complexities and mysteries will be solved, leaving those who loved him a deep sense of loss but also a shining example of what it means to live a life of passion, faith and uncompromised selflessness. He is survived by his spouse, Phyllis Gianopulos, his son and daughter-in-law, Peter and Kate, his sister and brother-in-law, Renee and Roger, his "second son," Joe, and the three people he loved most in this world: his grandchildren, Michael, Elena and Joey Jr. His legacy and values will live in them and through them forevermore. A memorial service will be held at Beverly Ridge Funeral Home; 10415 S. Kedzie Ave. on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11:00 am until time of service at 12:00 noon. In lieu of flowers, send memorials to the MS Society at https://www.nationalmssociety.org/. 773-779-4411
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 8, 2019
