John Philip Jordan
John Philip Jordan passed away on September 29, 2020 after a short illness. He is survived by his wife Alayna Jordan, his parents John Andrew Jordan and Dawn D. Jordan, brother Joseph (Lori) Jordan, nephew Oliver, niece Madeline, his sweet cavapoo puppy Bailey, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. John was a loving husband, son, brother and uncle, and will be deeply missed. Born May 17, 1985, he was a beautiful baby boy. He was a born leader and the life force that brought his friends together. He loved science, trivia, heavy metal music, watching true crime shows and documentaries, and board games requiring high levels of reasoning, strategy and logic, even if they took hours to explain. He was a lifelong learner, having a passion for acquiring knowledge. He loved intellectual discourse and figuring out the most logical way of unpacking an idea, and he enjoyed sharing his knowledge and conclusions. He had a passion for mixed martial arts, especially jujitsu. In 2008, he graduated from Eastern Illinois University where he met his beautiful wife Alayna, and married on October 18th, 2014. They loved to travel, themed parties, trying new restaurants, karaoke, going to concerts, and late nights around a bonfire with friends. John earned his CPA after college and worked as a senior manager for Brown CPA in Northbrook. He was courageous, intelligent, fun and passionate about who he loved and what he did. He will be forever missed. The world has lost a sage and distinguished man. His spirit will live on in all the lives he touched. We are forever grateful for the time he shared with us. His life will be celebrated on Sunday October 4, 2020 at Ravinia Green Country Club (1200 Saunders Road, Riverwoods, IL 60015) from 3-7pm.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 3, 2020.
1 entry
October 2, 2020
I knew JP as a child and teenager. I cannot believe his life has been cut so short! My heart aches in sadness for his mother, Dawn and the rest of his loved ones. My deepest sympathies.
Laura Gillespie
Acquaintance
