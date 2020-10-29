1/1
John Philip O'Hara
1933 – 2020 Woodstock - John Philip O'Hara, known as Phil, passed away Sunday evening, October 18, at the age of 87, in Brooklyn, CT, with his children at his side. Born May 17, 1933, in Worcester, MA, Mr. O'Hara was a graduate of the New Hampton School. He earned his Bachelor of Arts at Brown University in 1957 after spending two years serving in the U.S. Army in Korea.

Mr. O'Hara and his wife of 25 years, Patricia, recently moved from Providence, Rhode Island, to the Quiet Corner of Northeastern Connecticut.

For further information about the life of Mr. O'Hara, please visit: https://www.gilmanandvalade.com/9371-2/


Published in PL-West on Oct. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

October 26, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
