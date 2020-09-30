John Pietraszewski, of Roselle and formerly of Chicago, husband of the late Theresa, nee Rejczyk; father of Debbie (Jack) Burgess, Susan (John) Geschrey, Carl (Becky) and Glen (Josephine) Pietraszewski; grandfather of 12, great grandfather of 6; uncle of many nieces and nephews; preceded in death by his parents and siblings. John was a proud Army veteran of the Korean War. He was an active member of the Niles Memorial VFW Post 3579 serving as honor guard at many funerals for fellow veterans. John met the love of his life, Terry, in the church choir at Saint Stanislaus. He was a member of the Friendly Bowlers Club of River Grove, the Saint Juliana Seniors Friendship Club. He was a valued employee, for 38 years, at Bell and Howell in Lincolnwood. John was an avid Cubs and Bears fan. Due to COVID-19 services will be private. Donations to Gary Sinise Foundation PO Box 368 · Woodland Hills, CA · 91365 or The Honor Flight Chicago 9701 W Higgins Rd Ste 310, Rosemont, IL 60018 would be appreciated. Cremation was private at the Countryside Crematory. 630-529-5751 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
