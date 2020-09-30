1/2
John Pietraszewski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Pietraszewski, of Roselle and formerly of Chicago, husband of the late Theresa, nee Rejczyk; father of Debbie (Jack) Burgess, Susan (John) Geschrey, Carl (Becky) and Glen (Josephine) Pietraszewski; grandfather of 12, great grandfather of 6; uncle of many nieces and nephews; preceded in death by his parents and siblings. John was a proud Army veteran of the Korean War. He was an active member of the Niles Memorial VFW Post 3579 serving as honor guard at many funerals for fellow veterans. John met the love of his life, Terry, in the church choir at Saint Stanislaus. He was a member of the Friendly Bowlers Club of River Grove, the Saint Juliana Seniors Friendship Club. He was a valued employee, for 38 years, at Bell and Howell in Lincolnwood. John was an avid Cubs and Bears fan. Due to COVID-19 services will be private. Donations to Gary Sinise Foundation PO Box 368 · Woodland Hills, CA · 91365 or The Honor Flight Chicago 9701 W Higgins Rd Ste 310, Rosemont, IL 60018 would be appreciated. Cremation was private at the Countryside Crematory. 630-529-5751 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved