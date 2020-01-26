|
John Plevritis, 58, Beloved husband of Polyxeni (nee Tingas); Loving brother of Paul and Ted (Vicki); Dearest brother-in-law of Jimmy (Ilene) Tingas, George Tingas, Stefanie (Vasilios) Pliakos, Eleni (Bill) Vasilakopoulos, and Dina (Nick) Paraskevopoulos; Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 4 - 9 p.m. at Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home 8025 W. Golf Rd., Niles, IL. Family and friends are requested to please meet Monday morning 9:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church 2350 E. Dempster St. Des Plaines, IL. for 10:00 a.m. Funeral service. Interment will follow to Elmwood Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to NICHOLAS M. PISHOS FUNERAL DIRECTOR, LTD. Info: 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020