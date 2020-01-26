Home

COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
8025 GOLF ROAD
Niles, IL 60714-1109
(847) 581-0536
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
8025 GOLF ROAD
Niles, IL 60714-1109
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
9:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church
2350 E. Dempster St
Des Plaines, IL
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church
2350 E. Dempster St
Des Plaines, IL
John Plevritis Obituary
John Plevritis, 58, Beloved husband of Polyxeni (nee Tingas); Loving brother of Paul and Ted (Vicki); Dearest brother-in-law of Jimmy (Ilene) Tingas, George Tingas, Stefanie (Vasilios) Pliakos, Eleni (Bill) Vasilakopoulos, and Dina (Nick) Paraskevopoulos; Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 4 - 9 p.m. at Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home 8025 W. Golf Rd., Niles, IL. Family and friends are requested to please meet Monday morning 9:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church 2350 E. Dempster St. Des Plaines, IL. for 10:00 a.m. Funeral service. Interment will follow to Elmwood Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to NICHOLAS M. PISHOS FUNERAL DIRECTOR, LTD. Info: 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020
