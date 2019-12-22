Home

Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
(630) 832-0018
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
John R. Beach Obituary
John R. "Jack" Beach, age 91, longtime resident of Elmhurst, currently of Chicago, Army Veteran, member MENSA, retired employee of Illinois Tool Works with 38 years of service, inventor of numerous patents; beloved husband of Grace, nee Hurley; loving father of Anne Marie Piemonte, Denise (Tom Gangas) Beach, Mark (Terrell) Beach, Valerie (Tom Brown) Beach and the late Glenn (the late Karen Erjavic) Beach; proud grandfather of Patrick (Leslie) and Alexandra Piemonte, Kelly Reynolds and Shannon (Rich) Lowry and great-grandfather of Ash Piemonte, Kylie and Tyler Lowry, Andrew, Abbie and Ava Bechaud; dear brother of Nancy (Les) Miller and Judy (the late Bill) Burns. After the tragic death of his son, Glenn Beach, the Beach family were instrumental in securing the passage of legislation in Springfield to make stalking a criminal offense in Illinois. Making Illinois the second state in the nation, after California with this type of protection. This precedent setting legislation went on to save many lives across the country. Visitation Sunday, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Monday, 8:00 a.m. until time of funeral 9:00 a.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Interment Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Hillside. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 22, 2019
