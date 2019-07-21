Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brady-Gill Funeral Home
16600 S. Oak Park Ave.
Tinley Park, IL 60477
708-614-9900
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
7659 W. Sauk Trail
Frankfort, IL
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
7659 W. Sauk Trail
Frankfort, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Bird
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John R. Bird

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John R. Bird Obituary
John R. "Jack" Bird, Korean War, U.S. Navy Seebees 1950-1952. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn Conroy Bird. Loving father of John R., Jr. (Bonnie), William J., Gregory J. (Judith), Brian T. and Keith P. Bird. Proud grandfather of Amee, Nataleigh, John, Lauren, and Ryan Bird. Dear brother of Mary "Carol" Bird Herman (Late John). Memorial visitation will be held Friday, August 23rd from 10 to 11 AM at St. Anthony Church, 7659 W. Sauk Trail, Frankfort. Memorial Mass 11:00 AM. Inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Franciscan Sisters of the Sacred Heart, 9201 W. St. Francis Rd., Frankfort, IL 60423 or online at www.fssh.com appreciated. Brady-Gill Funeral Home, Tinley Park entrusted with the arrangements. (708) 614-9900 or www.bradygill.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now