John R. "Jack" Bird, Korean War, U.S. Navy Seebees 1950-1952. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn Conroy Bird. Loving father of John R., Jr. (Bonnie), William J., Gregory J. (Judith), Brian T. and Keith P. Bird. Proud grandfather of Amee, Nataleigh, John, Lauren, and Ryan Bird. Dear brother of Mary "Carol" Bird Herman (Late John). Memorial visitation will be held Friday, August 23rd from 10 to 11 AM at St. Anthony Church, 7659 W. Sauk Trail, Frankfort. Memorial Mass 11:00 AM. Inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Franciscan Sisters of the Sacred Heart, 9201 W. St. Francis Rd., Frankfort, IL 60423 or online at www.fssh.com appreciated. Brady-Gill Funeral Home, Tinley Park entrusted with the arrangements. (708) 614-9900 or www.bradygill.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 21, 2019