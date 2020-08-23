John R. Elenberger, 71, of Mount Prospect, passed away August 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Sue Elenberger, nee Zickgraff. Loving father of Kim Boulton and Todd (Deanna) Elenberger. Loved grandfather of Cassidy, Taylor, and Vanessa. Longtime friend of John and Sue Kmet.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 100 S. School St., Mt. Prospect. A private Memorial Service will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 100 S. School St., Mt. Prospect.
Information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com