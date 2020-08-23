1/1
John R. Elenberger
John R. Elenberger, 71, of Mount Prospect, passed away August 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Sue Elenberger, nee Zickgraff. Loving father of Kim Boulton and Todd (Deanna) Elenberger. Loved grandfather of Cassidy, Taylor, and Vanessa. Longtime friend of John and Sue Kmet.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 100 S. School St., Mt. Prospect. A private Memorial Service will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 100 S. School St., Mt. Prospect.

Information call 847-255-7800 or

www.friedrichsfh.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
August 22, 2020
Mrs Elenberger, Kim, Cassidy and Taylor I’m very sorry to hear about Mr Elenberger. He was a good man and I enjoyed talking to him the few times that I did. He didn’t even get mad at me when I fell threw your ceiling. I smile when I think about that day.
Robert F Christensen
Friend
August 21, 2020
I became aqainted with John at coffee/council and also at the wellness center at NCH rehab section, John was a great guy always friendly and upbeat I will miss him.
My condolences to Sue and the ellenberger family
Bill Millar
Friend
August 21, 2020
Our thoughts and love go out to John’s family during this most difficult time. We will all miss him and think of the many good memories we have of John with Sue. Especially how we looked forward to his annual Christmas Letter and how he made us laugh. Rest In Peace.
Chuck and Nancy Cawley
Family
