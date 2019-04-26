|
John R. 'Jack' Follenweider, beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Kotel); loving father of Jennifer Printy, John, Peter (Joanna), Beth (David), Katie (David) Zickert, Sarah (James), Anne (Timothy) Doyle and the late Meghan Anker; fond brother of Rick (Mary) and the late Arthur Follenweider; dearest grandfather of Padriac, Daniel, Rowley, Abby, Ethan, Liam, Elizabeth, Delaney, Ryan, Molly, Alyse, Andrew, Leah and Lauren; cherished brother-in-law of Joanne Follenweider, Jeanine (Daniel) Miller, Thomas (Sandy) Kotel and Gerald (Loretta) Kotel; devoted uncle and great uncle of many. Visitation Friday 5-8 P.M. Funeral Saturday 9:15 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home, 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park, IL 60462 to Our Lady of the Woods Church Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers please plant a tree in Jack's memory. Funeral info (708) 636-2320.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2019