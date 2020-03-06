|
John R. Gervasi, 76, of New Lenox, passed peacefully on Monday, March 2, 2020 with his family by his side. He was beloved husband of Jolane (Miller); loving father of Janelle (Scott) Tracy and Kristen (Rick) Kingery; proud grandfather of Presley; dear brother of Eva (Frank) DeCesare; and loved uncle of Peter (Michelle) DeCesare and Amy (Bob) Lullo. John's love for his family was matched only by their love for him.
A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, March 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL, 60423, with a prayer service from 2-2:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 6, 2020