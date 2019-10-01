Home

Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
9:00 AM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
LaGrange, IL
View Map
John R. Gleason

John R. Gleason Obituary
John (Jack) R. Gleason, a/k/a "BF", age 76, husband to Rosemary, nee Rynne, for over 51 years, Dad of Tamara (Michael) Miller, Moira (Mitch) Staggs, Erin (Desi) Leyba, and Sheilah (Kevin) Wasielewski, Grandpa to Kevin, Jacob, Leo, Emmett, Erica, Alayna, Keenan, Sienna, Kendra, Brooks, Blake, Aubrey, and the late Noah, and brother of Maureen (Lee) Fischer, and the late Marie (William) VonderHeide and Virginia (Gus) Zakes, passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 29, 2019, after a day surrounded by his family. Jack was a lot like Tigger in that he had a lot of bounce and playfulness. He never missed a chance to dance or swim with Rosemary, who was the love of his life. Jack's enthusiasm for his four daughters was boundless. He was their champion, confidant, coach, teacher, and friend. Jack loved playing cards, hearing the scoop, captaining his boat, being Up North, coaching softball, watching the White Sox, and spending time with his family and many longtime friends. Jack built his own successful business, NuToys, and he found joy in peddling playgrounds for a living. In the late 1960s, he was a community organizer who helped found Sweat Associates, which created jobs for unemployed folks. Jack was a terrific man who will be forever missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to: Pillars Community Health, 23 Calendar Ave, La Grange, IL 60525. Visitation 3:00 to 9:00 PM Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Chapel prayers 9:00 AM Thursday, October 3, 2019 from the funeral home to 10:00 AM Mass at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, LaGrange. Interment private. For further info: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 1, 2019
