Jacobs Funeral Home, Inc. of Iron River - Iron River
405 West Cayuga Street
Iron River, MI 49935
(906) 265-5129
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Libertyville Covenant Church
250 South St. Mary's Road
Libertyville, IL
View Map
John R. Hjelm


1953 - 2019
John R. Hjelm Obituary
John R. Hjelm, age 66, of Libertyville, IL passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at his Hagerman Lake home.

He was born on March 13, 1953 in Rockford, IL, the son of Marilyn (Johnson) Hjelm and the late Rev. John R. Hjelm Sr. He attended the Rockford Schools, graduating from Rockford East High School in 1971. He attended North Park University, earning his Bachelor's Degree in Physical Education and Psychology. John continued his education earning a Master's Degree in Health and Physical Education from Northwestern University, a Master's of Science in Exercise Physiology from Northeastern Illinois University, and a PhD in Health Education from The Ohio State University.

John married Elizabeth Anderson on May 19, 1979 at the First Covenant Church in Youngstown, OH. They celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary this year.

He was employed as a Professor of Exercise and Sport at North Park University for over 30 years. As a third generation alumnus, he was proud to be part of the North Park University Community. John was a member of the Libertyville Covenant Church, the American Alliance for Health, Physical Education, Recreation & Dance, the American College of Sports Medicine, and the American Association for Health Education. He enjoyed teaching, biking, and sports and would bring students on cross country ski trips to the U.P. and canoe trips to Ontario, Canada.

John is survived by his wife, Beth; daughters, Andra (Joe) Dalton of Libertyville, IL and Lisa (Paul) Cousineau of Caspian, MI; brothers, Timothy (Barb) Hjelm of Batavia, IL and Mark (Julie) Hjelm of North Bend, WA; grandchildren, Kajsa, Olivia, and Leija Dalton and Sven and Annalina Cousineau; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Libertyville Covenant Church (250 South St. Mary's Road in Libertyville, IL). Memorial gifts can be made to North Park University, Covenant Point Bible Camp, and/or Libertyville Covenant Church in his name.

Condolences may be expressed to the family of John R. Hjelm online at www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com

Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 12, 2019
