Johnson , John R. John R. Johnson, age 80, of Morton Grove. Retired, Skokie Police Dept. Beloved husband of Sharon, nee Kannberg; dear father of Donna (Charles) Richards and the late Susan D.; loving grandfather of Kelly Richards; fond brother of Marian Johnson. Visitation, Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 11 a.m. until time of Funeral Service, 12 noon, at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Interment, St. Peter's United Church of Christ Cemetery, Skokie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN, 38105. Info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign online guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 14, 2019