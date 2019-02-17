|
John R. Lebert, age 91, beloved husband of the late Geraldine (nee Champlin), loving father of Rita Zalewski, John P. (Karen) Lebert, Mary Ann (Michael) Burke, Kathleen (Denver) Worker, Mark (Catherine) Lebert and Paul (Anne) Lebert; dear father-in-law of David Zalewski and Shaun Novak; proud grandpa of Mark (Beth), Scott (Aimee), Keith (Bridget), Jeff (Jamie), Kristin (Eric), Natalie, Hannah, Michael (Liza), Maggie (Nick), Joe (Kaitlyn), Pat, Colleen (Theo), Shaun (Kristina), Molly (Shane), Bridget, Jack, Annie and Ellen; cherished great-grandpa of 9; dearest brother of Bill (Barb) and the late Karl (the late Marcy) Lebert; fond brother-in-law of Connie (the late George) Berger and Eileen (the late Bob) Dasher; dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Tuesday 10:45 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home, 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park to St. Damian Church Mass 11:30 A.M. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Damian Church, 5550 W. 155th St. Oak Forest, IL 60452 would be appreciated. Funeral Info: 708 429-3200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2019