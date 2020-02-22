|
John R. (Jock) McLane died January 24, 2020 in Evanston, IL, aged 84. Jock graduated from Harvard College in 1957, and received his Ph.D. from the University of London School of Oriental and African Studies in 1961. He married Joan Brooks in 1957; while living in London their two children, Derek and Rebecca, were born. He also leaves five grandchildren: Cooper, Hudson, Kathryn McLane; Nick and Luke Pemberton.
Jock taught South and Southeast Asian History at Northwestern from 1961 through 2010. His two major books were Indian Nationalism and the Early Congress, 1977, (Watamull Prize), and Land and Local Kingship in Eighteenth Century Bengal, 1993. He served as Chair of the History Department, and as Associate Dean of Weinberg College; he was also a significant force in expanding, diversifying, and internationalizing the college curriculum. Jock paid attention to student life beyond the classroom through his involvement with the Residential College system, serving as Master of Lindgren Residential College and International Studies Residential College.
Jock shared his love, curiosity and sense of wonder with his family. When the children were young, the family of four spent two years in India, an experience that would shape their lives in many ways. His life was active in every sense of the word; notably as an avid tennis player, and enthusiastic brush cutter. Jock will be missed in so many ways: his warmth and kindness; his genuineness, generosity and his mischievous smile and deadpan sense of humor.
Memorial Service: Alice Millar Chapel, Northwestern University, April 4. Donations in Jock's memory can be made to Friends of the Forest Preserve, North Branch Restoration Project.
