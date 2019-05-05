|
|
John R. Renner, 90 years. Marine Corps Veteran. Beloved husband of Mercianne, nee Koldash. Cherished father of Nancy (Mike) Pavesich and Karen (Wayne) Borinstein. Dear grandfather of Sarah, Cayley, and Elyse. Loving great-grandfather of Vinny, Francesca, Korey, Jacob, and Ava. Fond brother of Louise (Dick) Radossevich. Visitation Sunday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Monday, 10:30 A.M. from the Becvar & Son Funeral Home, 5539 W. 127th Street, Crestwood, to Incarnation Church for an 11 A.M. Mass. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. (708) 824-9000 or www.becvarfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 5, 2019