John R. Robak, age 92, beloved husband of Arlene nee Mas; Loving father of Nancy (Steve Meitz), Diane and John C.; Cherished grandfather of Olivia Meitz; Dear brother of the late Marie (the late Edward) Jozwick, Stanley (the late Doris), Genevieve (the late Jim) Dimas and Helen (the late Robert) Chodur; Caring uncle to many nieces and nephews. A private memorial mass for all family members only will be held Monday, October 26, 2020 at Divine Savior Church, 6700 S. Main Street, Downers Grove. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Catholic Charities appreciated. For funeral info: Modell Funeral Home (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com