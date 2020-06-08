John R. Schall beloved husband of the late Patricia nee Hogan; loving father of Mary Hall, Elizabeth (Kurt) Thiesing, John Jr. (Therese) and the late Patricia Carriel and Walter "Terry" Schall; devoted grandfather of 8; cherished great grandfather of 22; dearest great great grandfather of 5. Due to COVID-19 Pandemic services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers please make dontions to S-P-R-E-D program St. Mary of Celle Parish stmaryofcelle.org arrangements entrusted by Lawn Funeral Home (708) 636-2320.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 8, 2020.