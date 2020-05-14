John R. "Big John" Slepski, age 91, passed away peacefully on 5/8/20 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. He was a proud veteran of the US Army. He retired from the Chicago Fire Department in 1989 after 35 years of dedicated service; loyal member of Local 2 of the International Association of Fire Fighters for 65 years. He is survived by his devoted wife of 68 years, Lydia (Kayser) and loving daughters Pamela (Rich) Woltman and Patricia (George) Galounis; three grandchildren, Eric Woltman, Matthew (Becky) Woltman and Sophia Galounis; one great-granddaughter, Ella Woltman; nephew Rick (Mary Lynn) Slepski and niece, Susan Slepski. John is also survived by many dear extended family members, Godsons and cherished friends. Preceded in death by his parents Frank and Klara (Krupinski), step-mother Frances (Kurkul) Slepski, in-laws, Fred and Dorothy Kayser, brothers and sisters-in-law Chester, Edward (Evelyn), Frank (Audrey), and Leonard Slepski; step-brothers Florian Kurkul and Alex (Elizabeth) Kurkul; Fritz Kayser and Daniel (Mary) Kayser; niece Cheryl Slepski Brooks and nephew Steven Slepski. A very special thank you is sent to Jouliette I. Gomez for her constant caring and attention.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to honor the memory of John Slepski at the Chicago Fire Department's EMWQ Gift Fund c/o Fireman's Annuity and Benefit Fund, 20 S. Clark Street, #1400, Chicago, IL 60603 or the Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431.
Funeral services held privately for family members only in accordance with all current state and federal recommendations. You can still show your support for the family by leaving them a condolence on our website or sending a thoughtful card in care of the family to Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Avenue, Justice, Illinois 60458 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to honor the memory of John Slepski at the Chicago Fire Department's EMWQ Gift Fund c/o Fireman's Annuity and Benefit Fund, 20 S. Clark Street, #1400, Chicago, IL 60603 or the Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431.
Funeral services held privately for family members only in accordance with all current state and federal recommendations. You can still show your support for the family by leaving them a condolence on our website or sending a thoughtful card in care of the family to Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Avenue, Justice, Illinois 60458 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from May 14 to May 15, 2020.