John R. Suich
1938 - 2020
John R. Suich, age 82, U.S. Army veteran 1961-1963, a resident of Oswego, IL, formerly of Naperville, IL, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Symphony of Orchard Valley in Aurora, IL. He was born May 18, 1938 in Chicago, IL.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 9:00-11:00 AM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL.

A celebration of John's life will follow Wednesday, 11:00 AM in the funeral home.

Interment: Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.

For service times and a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services
JUL
8
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
