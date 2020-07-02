John R. Suich, age 82, U.S. Army veteran 1961-1963, a resident of Oswego, IL, formerly of Naperville, IL, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Symphony of Orchard Valley in Aurora, IL. He was born May 18, 1938 in Chicago, IL.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 9:00-11:00 AM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL.
A celebration of John's life will follow Wednesday, 11:00 AM in the funeral home.
Interment: Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.
