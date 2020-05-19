John R. Tedeski, 78 of Addison. Beloved husband of LaVerne nee Beilke. Loving father of Jack Tedeski, Lynn (Gerhardt) Boecler, Paul (Pilar) and Gregg (Loretta) Tedeski. Cherished grandfather of Urban, Dieter, Uma, Patrick, Elsa, Peter and Esme. Brother-in-law to Ken (Denise) Beilke. Funeral services and entombment private. Memorial Mass to be held at a later date. If desired, donations in John's name to St. Ignatius College Prep High at invest.ignatius.org/johntedeski are appreciated.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 19, 2020.