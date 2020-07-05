John R. Tinnon of Glencoe, formerly an Elmhurst resident, was born on September 1, 1948, in Caruthersville, Missouri, and left this earth on June 25, 2020, after a long illness. He was surrounded by his wife of 48 years, Wendy (Parkhurst), and his daughters Erin (Juliana Pino) and Caitlin Tinnon.
John was a generous and commanding man of integrity with a sounding laugh and a smile for everyone. He cared passionately about his family and friendships. John was a mentor to many. He stood out in a crowd whether professional or social. He spent over 40 years as a founder, owner, and chairman of a number of companies relating to the graphic arts industry and hospitality. We admired his entrepreneurial spirit and his influence on the graphic arts industry. Building and restoration were recurring themes in his career.
John was a larger than life personality with a love of music, boating on Lake Michigan, nature, going fast, and people. His regrets were few.
It is with the heaviest of hearts that we say goodbye for now to our husband, father, brother, and friend.
Due to the pandemic, there is no public service scheduled. A celebration of his life will be planned for a safer time. Monetary donations in his honor are welcome to:
Loyola Medical Center Bone Marrow Transplant Program (www.loyolamedicine.org
),
Little Village Environmental Justice Organization (www.lvejo.org
),
Clean Water Action Council of Northeast Wisconsin (www.cleanwateractioncouncil.org
), and
Be the Match (www.bethematch.org
).
We are particularly grateful for the life-saving bone marrow donation that extended John's life, and in honor of this, we also encourage donating bone marrow or other needed cells to Be the Match.