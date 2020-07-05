1/
John R. Tinnon
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John R. Tinnon of Glencoe, formerly an Elmhurst resident, was born on September 1, 1948, in Caruthersville, Missouri, and left this earth on June 25, 2020, after a long illness. He was surrounded by his wife of 48 years, Wendy (Parkhurst), and his daughters Erin (Juliana Pino) and Caitlin Tinnon.

John was a generous and commanding man of integrity with a sounding laugh and a smile for everyone. He cared passionately about his family and friendships. John was a mentor to many. He stood out in a crowd whether professional or social. He spent over 40 years as a founder, owner, and chairman of a number of companies relating to the graphic arts industry and hospitality. We admired his entrepreneurial spirit and his influence on the graphic arts industry. Building and restoration were recurring themes in his career.

John was a larger than life personality with a love of music, boating on Lake Michigan, nature, going fast, and people. His regrets were few.

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we say goodbye for now to our husband, father, brother, and friend.

Due to the pandemic, there is no public service scheduled. A celebration of his life will be planned for a safer time. Monetary donations in his honor are welcome to:

Loyola Medical Center Bone Marrow Transplant Program (www.loyolamedicine.org),

Little Village Environmental Justice Organization (www.lvejo.org),

Clean Water Action Council of Northeast Wisconsin (www.cleanwateractioncouncil.org), and

Be the Match (www.bethematch.org).

We are particularly grateful for the life-saving bone marrow donation that extended John's life, and in honor of this, we also encourage donating bone marrow or other needed cells to Be the Match.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 4, 2020
John was a "Special Person." I am proud to call him my friend. I can't imagine a world without him in it.
Jerry M Ricordati
Friend
July 2, 2020
We are so very sad & sorry to hear about Johns passing , but glad he is no longer suffering . As regular guests at Gordons Lodge - he will be dearly missed . We are so grateful to have crossed his path and for all of our fond memories ......until we meet again
With sympathy and blessings
Greg & Deb Rusteberg
Greg & Deb Rusteberg
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved