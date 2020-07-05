John R. Tinnon of Glencoe, formerly an Elmhurst resident, was born on September 1,
1948, in Caruthersville, Missouri, and left this earth on June 25, 2020, after a long
illness. He was surrounded by his wife of 48 years, Wendy, nee Parkhurst, and his
daughters Erin (Juliana Pino) and Caitlin Tinnon.
John was a charismatic, generous, and commanding man of integrity with a sounding
laughter and a smile for everyone. He cared passionately about his family and his
friendships. John was a mentor to many. He stood out in a crowd whether professional
or social.
He spent over 40 years as a founder, owner, and chairman of a number of companies
relating to the graphic arts industry. His pioneering spirit, leadership, and contagious
energy permeated the entire industry from the implementation of business models to his
guidance in the Foil Stamping and Embossing Association. Building and restoration
were recurring themes in his career.
John was a larger than life personality with a love of people, music, playing the guitar or
drums, boating on Lake Michigan, nature, and going fast. He always consider himself a
lucky man and never took his success too seriously. His regrets were few.
It is with the heaviest of hearts that we say goodbye for now to our husband, father,
brother, and friend.
Due to the pandemic, there is no public service scheduled. A celebration of his life will
be planned for a safer time.
Donations in his honor are welcome to:
The Loyola Medical Center Bone Marrow Transplant Program
(www.loyolamedicine.org
)
Little Village Environmental Justice Organization (www.lvejo.org
)
Clean Water Action Council of Northeast Wisconsin (www.cleanwateractioncouncil.org
)
Be the Match (www.bethematch.org
).
*We are particularly grateful for the life-saving bone marrow donation that extended
John's life, and in honor of this, we also encourage you to consider donating bone
marrow or other needed cells to Be the Match.