1/
John R. Tinnon
1948 - 2020
John R. Tinnon of Glencoe, formerly an Elmhurst resident, was born on September 1,

1948, in Caruthersville, Missouri, and left this earth on June 25, 2020, after a long

illness. He was surrounded by his wife of 48 years, Wendy, nee Parkhurst, and his

daughters Erin (Juliana Pino) and Caitlin Tinnon.

John was a charismatic, generous, and commanding man of integrity with a sounding

laughter and a smile for everyone. He cared passionately about his family and his

friendships. John was a mentor to many. He stood out in a crowd whether professional

or social.

He spent over 40 years as a founder, owner, and chairman of a number of companies

relating to the graphic arts industry. His pioneering spirit, leadership, and contagious

energy permeated the entire industry from the implementation of business models to his

guidance in the Foil Stamping and Embossing Association. Building and restoration

were recurring themes in his career.

John was a larger than life personality with a love of people, music, playing the guitar or

drums, boating on Lake Michigan, nature, and going fast. He always consider himself a

lucky man and never took his success too seriously. His regrets were few.

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we say goodbye for now to our husband, father,

brother, and friend.

Due to the pandemic, there is no public service scheduled. A celebration of his life will

be planned for a safer time.

Donations in his honor are welcome to:

The Loyola Medical Center Bone Marrow Transplant Program

(www.loyolamedicine.org)

Little Village Environmental Justice Organization (www.lvejo.org)

Clean Water Action Council of Northeast Wisconsin (www.cleanwateractioncouncil.org)

Be the Match (www.bethematch.org).

*We are particularly grateful for the life-saving bone marrow donation that extended

John's life, and in honor of this, we also encourage you to consider donating bone

marrow or other needed cells to Be the Match.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
July 4, 2020
John was a "Special Person." I am proud to call him my friend. I can't imagine a world without him in it.
Jerry M Ricordati
Friend
July 2, 2020
We are so very sad & sorry to hear about Johns passing , but glad he is no longer suffering . As regular guests at Gordons Lodge - he will be dearly missed . We are so grateful to have crossed his path and for all of our fond memories ......until we meet again
With sympathy and blessings
Greg & Deb Rusteberg
