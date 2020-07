John R. Tinnon of Glencoe, formerly an Elmhurst resident, was born on September 1,1948, in Caruthersville, Missouri, and left this earth on June 25, 2020, after a longillness. He was surrounded by his wife of 48 years, Wendy, nee Parkhurst, and hisdaughters Erin (Juliana Pino) and Caitlin Tinnon.John was a charismatic, generous, and commanding man of integrity with a soundinglaughter and a smile for everyone. He cared passionately about his family and hisfriendships. John was a mentor to many. He stood out in a crowd whether professionalor social.He spent over 40 years as a founder, owner, and chairman of a number of companiesrelating to the graphic arts industry. His pioneering spirit, leadership, and contagiousenergy permeated the entire industry from the implementation of business models to hisguidance in the Foil Stamping and Embossing Association. Building and restorationwere recurring themes in his career.John was a larger than life personality with a love of people, music, playing the guitar ordrums, boating on Lake Michigan, nature, and going fast. He always consider himself alucky man and never took his success too seriously. His regrets were few.It is with the heaviest of hearts that we say goodbye for now to our husband, father,brother, and friend.Due to the pandemic, there is no public service scheduled. A celebration of his life willbe planned for a safer time.Donations in his honor are welcome to:The Loyola Medical Center Bone Marrow Transplant ProgramLittle Village Environmental Justice Organization ( www.lvejo.org Clean Water Action Council of Northeast Wisconsin ( www.cleanwateractioncouncil.org Be the Match ( www.bethematch.org ).*We are particularly grateful for the life-saving bone marrow donation that extendedJohn's life, and in honor of this, we also encourage you to consider donating bonemarrow or other needed cells to Be the Match.