4/25/1937 - 2/5/2018We did not know that day last year that God would call your name. In life we loved you dearly, in death we do the same. It broke our hearts to lose you, you did not go alone. For part of us went with you, the day God called you home. You left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide. And though we cannot see you, you are always by our side. Our family chain is broken, and nothing is the same. But as God calls us one by one, the chain will link again. Sadly missed by wife Barbara and the Schmid family and son Sean and the Rager family. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 25 to Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary