John Ramon Fox was born in Oak Park, Illinois on February 11, 1991. He died suddenly on November 10, 2020 in Chicago. He was the cherished only child of Patricia Jordan Fox and Ramon Fox. He is survived by his parents, his fiancé, Alexandria "Alex" Seydel and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Being an only child, his many loyal friends were more like brothers and sisters to John.
John lived his first 23 years in Elmhurst, IL, before living in Chicago for the past 6 years. He enjoyed everything about our beautiful city. He recently bought a house in River Forest, IL with Alex and they planned to marry soon.
John attended Lincoln Elementary, Bryan Middle, and York High School in Elmhurst. He graduated from the University of Illinois before earning a law degree at Chicago Kent. The first day of law school he met Alex and they quickly realized their unique compatibility. They graduated together in 2017. John worked as a Staff Attorney and Director of Budget and Policy in Commissioner Cam Davis' office at the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago. He worked towards a more sustainable world and equitable Chicago.
John was a natural athlete and excelled at every sport he tried. He played basketball and baseball since kindergarten and started golfing at age three. He was an elite sprinter for the York High School track team, 2009 - 2013. As a Senior he helped York win the Illinois State Track & Field Team Championship. He continued his track career at the University of Illinois.
John was a humble, kind, funny, strong, thoughtful guy who loved his fiancé, his family, friends, and Thumper, his Golden Retriever. Besides the Cubs and sports he liked to cook, garden, read, hike and run. He loved nature, national parks, traveling, Chicago and Lake Michigan. But what really meant the most to him was spending time with his friends, family, fiancé, and dog. The world lost a beautiful soul when John Fox died.
John was a committed advocate of environmental justice. In his memory (and in lieu of flowers), the family asks, if you are so moved, to make a donation to the Chicago Environmental Law Clinic and help the Clinic enable people confronting urban environmental problems to have equal access to environmental justice. The Environmental and Energy Law Clinic is a partnership between IIT Chicago-Kent and the Greater Chicago Legal Clinic, Inc., which is an Illinois not-for-profit, IRS 501(c)(3) charitable organization. Greater Chicago Legal Clinic, Inc., Attn: Keith Harley, Environmental Law Program, 211 W. Wacker, Suite 750, Chicago, IL 60606 or www.gclclaw.org/donate
Private services have already taken place and a memorial will be held when times are different. Funeral Care Provided by Elmhurst Community Funeral Home – THE AHLGRIM CHAPEL, 630-834-3515 or www.ElmhurstFH.com
