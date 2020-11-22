1/1
John Ramon Fox
1991 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Ramon Fox was born in Oak Park, Illinois on February 11, 1991. He died suddenly on November 10, 2020 in Chicago. He was the cherished only child of Patricia Jordan Fox and Ramon Fox. He is survived by his parents, his fiancé, Alexandria "Alex" Seydel and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Being an only child, his many loyal friends were more like brothers and sisters to John.

John lived his first 23 years in Elmhurst, IL, before living in Chicago for the past 6 years. He enjoyed everything about our beautiful city. He recently bought a house in River Forest, IL with Alex and they planned to marry soon.

John attended Lincoln Elementary, Bryan Middle, and York High School in Elmhurst. He graduated from the University of Illinois before earning a law degree at Chicago Kent. The first day of law school he met Alex and they quickly realized their unique compatibility. They graduated together in 2017. John worked as a Staff Attorney and Director of Budget and Policy in Commissioner Cam Davis' office at the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago. He worked towards a more sustainable world and equitable Chicago.

John was a natural athlete and excelled at every sport he tried. He played basketball and baseball since kindergarten and started golfing at age three. He was an elite sprinter for the York High School track team, 2009 - 2013. As a Senior he helped York win the Illinois State Track & Field Team Championship. He continued his track career at the University of Illinois.

John was a humble, kind, funny, strong, thoughtful guy who loved his fiancé, his family, friends, and Thumper, his Golden Retriever. Besides the Cubs and sports he liked to cook, garden, read, hike and run. He loved nature, national parks, traveling, Chicago and Lake Michigan. But what really meant the most to him was spending time with his friends, family, fiancé, and dog. The world lost a beautiful soul when John Fox died.

John was a committed advocate of environmental justice. In his memory (and in lieu of flowers), the family asks, if you are so moved, to make a donation to the Chicago Environmental Law Clinic and help the Clinic enable people confronting urban environmental problems to have equal access to environmental justice. The Environmental and Energy Law Clinic is a partnership between IIT Chicago-Kent and the Greater Chicago Legal Clinic, Inc., which is an Illinois not-for-profit, IRS 501(c)(3) charitable organization. Greater Chicago Legal Clinic, Inc., Attn: Keith Harley, Environmental Law Program, 211 W. Wacker, Suite 750, Chicago, IL 60606 or www.gclclaw.org/donate.

Private services have already taken place and a memorial will be held when times are different. Funeral Care Provided by Elmhurst Community Funeral Home – THE AHLGRIM CHAPEL, 630-834-3515 or www.ElmhurstFH.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ahlgrim Funeral Home
567 South Spring Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126-3859
(630) 834-3515
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved