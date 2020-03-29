|
John Raymond Mulcare was born October 14, 1932 and passed away on March 18, 2020. He was the son of the late Raymond and Edith Mulcare, and the late William (Evelyn) Mulcare. He is survived by his nephew Bill (Roseann) Mulcare and by niece Cynthia, as well as by his paternal cousin James (Pat) Mulcare and their children, Casey (Amy) Mulcare and Nancy Mulcare Andrew Zgutowicz. Additionally, John is survived by close maternal cousins: Susan W. Stochmal, Sally W. (Bill) Jensen, Scott Waterhouse and John (Laura) Waterhouse. As well, John had a loyal support group; among this cadre of friends: Jim Berger, David Reeves, Jim Drury, Marcia Brewer, and Roger Nelson. John grew up on the West Side of Chicago and graduated from St. Mel Catholic High School in 1950. His family moved to suburban Bloomingdale shortly thereafter. John gained a B.Sc. in Chemistry from Loyola University in Chicago in 1955 and a M.Sc. in Chemistry from Colby College in Maine in 1969. He then earned his Doctorate in Education from Northern Illinois University in 1976. Mulcare served in the U.S. Army as an officer for two years and was stationed in England. He also worked for 5 years in chemical sales for Standard Oil Company prior to his starting a teaching career in Lisle. John was a chemistry teacher and science department chairman at Lisle High School in suburban Lisle, IL. He taught there for more than 30 years and retired in 1993. In addition to his teaching, for which he won awards, he showed his commitment to the school and its students by being involved in extracurricular activities. Although the school did not have an official swim team, he served as the swim coach for students who wanted to compete and accompanied them to meets throughout the state. He also served as an assistant drama coach and performed in several student productions, including "West Side Story", "Spoon River Anthology" and "The Odd Couple". He also starred in "Love Letters". As well, Mulcare was chair of Lisle's National Honor Society. After retiring, John moved from the suburbs to Chicago's Near North Side. He formed Mulcare and Associates and did some part-time consulting for the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce. John loved the restaurants and bars along Wells St. near his home. He also attended arts programs offered by Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Lyric Opera and Music of the Baroque, among others. John was a long-time member of Church of the Ascension on LaSalle Boulevard in Chicago and will be interred in its columbarium. Due to circumstances, a public Mass and memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory Roselle. (630) 529-5751 or [email protected]
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2020