John Raymond Schroeder, 80, retired Senior VP of Bank of America Portfolio Manager passed away at home November 15, 2020 after being hospitalized for a bad fall and heart complications. John was born the son of Forrest and Ida Schroeder on May 9, 1940 in Chappell, Nebraska where he lived until graduating from high school. He then attended and graduated from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, where he was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. John went on to get his MBA from the Wharton School of Business in Philadelphia, PA. After moving to Chicago, John began his career with Continental Bank (Bank of America) where he worked until his retirement. As an Investment Portfolio Manager for top tier banking customers, John traveled the country, meeting with his clients; personally, providing his expertise and investment knowledge in managing their assets. After retiring, John spent winters in Palm Springs where he enjoyed the perfect weather, numerous friends and his favorite restaurants. John enjoyed traveling: taking his annual trip to Palm Springs and frequent trips to Florida, Hawaii, Europe and Asia. He enjoyed taking friends and family on his trips to show them something they may not be able to experience on their own. He was always searching for new and interesting restaurants, often getting to know the owners of his out-of-the-way favorites. He enjoyed exploring those restaurants with his friends Asif and Steve. He enjoyed cooking and baking and loved new recipes. He was an avid reader, and never missed his morning Wall Street Journal. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, his sister Mary Ellen DeWulf and brother-in-law Jack DeWulf of Atlantic, Iowa. He is survived by his partner Robert Patten, his dearest friend Asif Habib (Steve), his niece Mary (David) Swendsen of Edina, Minnesota; his nephew John (Kris) DeWulf of Phoenix, Arizona; 6 grand nieces and nephews, and 3 great great grand nieces and nephews. He leaves behind many close friends in Chicago and Palm Springs. He was kind and generous, and always interested in his friends' lives. Everyone that came a cross his path left thinking what a sweet man! John will be dearly missed by all who loved him. Services are private. For info 312-421-0936 or www.michalikfuneralhome.com
