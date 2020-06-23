John Raymond Van Huis, 92, of Peoria, AZ (formerly Mokena, IL) passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday, June 20, 2020 in Phoenix, AZ. John was born on October 16, 1927 in Chicago, IL the son of Edward and Aldia Van Huis. John graduated from Evergreen Park High School and following graduation enlisted in the United States Navy. He served as a Machinist Mate on a destroyer escorting convoys across the Atlantic during World War II, which gave him his great love of the military. After the war, John married the love of his life Mary Catherine O'Mara. He also started Craft Construction with several of his brothers. He worked in the construction field until his retirement. John in his younger years was an avid bowler and loved to take the family camping on Lake Delevan. He loved fishing with his sons and grandsons. John also had a love for all Chicago sports teams, he loved nothing more than a good game and an Old Style. His greatest love however was spending time with his family, large family gatherings and his beloved dogs.







He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Catherine and siblings Bob (Koche), Edward, James and David. He is survived by his siblings Henry, Alex, Richard and Patricia (English) and children, Joyce (Robert OMalley), John II (Cindy), James (Mary Kaye), Jerold (Patricia) and Jeanne (David Bailey). He was a grandfather to 13 - John (Jennifer), Neil (Liz), Bryan (Ashley), Shawn, Carla Baldacci (Drew), Scott Lesniak (Jennifer), Kyle, Kellen, Bailey Troutman (Dylan), Morgan Lissy, Tyler Bailey (Alex), Hunter Bailey, Ethan Bailey. He was a great grandfather to 13. Due to the pandemic, a celebration of life will be planned at a later date.





