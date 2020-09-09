John (Jack) Redmond Macnamara, age 83, adoring and beloved husband for 49 years to Margaret (Peggy), nee O'Connor; loving father of Meghan (Tim) Halleron, Coleen (Caleb Mason), John (Genevieve), Katie (Brian) Peterson, Bill (Ana), Dan (Leah), and Patrick (Beth); loving grandfather of twenty-one (number twenty-two due in November); Ellie, Colleen, Patrick, and Timmy Halleron; Meghan and Luke Mason; Jack, Leo, and Della Macnamara; Oscar, Agnes, Frances, and Dorothea Peterson; Billy Jack, Eddie, Angelica, Matteo, and Ariana Macnamara; Brian and Julia Macnamara; and Henry Macnamara. From community organizer to small business owner to social justice education advocate to passionate reparations-seeker for Black Americans, Jack Macnamara, every day, worked hard and dreamed big. Due to limitations of Covid-19 the Funeral Mass will be private. To watch the Funeral Mass online, visit the funeral home website. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Agatha Catholic Church, 3147 W. Douglas Blvd., Chicago IL 60623, please note in memory of Jack Macnamara.Info
