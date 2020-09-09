1/1
John Redmond Macnamara
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John (Jack) Redmond Macnamara, age 83, adoring and beloved husband for 49 years to Margaret (Peggy), nee O'Connor; loving father of Meghan (Tim) Halleron, Coleen (Caleb Mason), John (Genevieve), Katie (Brian) Peterson, Bill (Ana), Dan (Leah), and Patrick (Beth); loving grandfather of twenty-one (number twenty-two due in November); Ellie, Colleen, Patrick, and Timmy Halleron; Meghan and Luke Mason; Jack, Leo, and Della Macnamara; Oscar, Agnes, Frances, and Dorothea Peterson; Billy Jack, Eddie, Angelica, Matteo, and Ariana Macnamara; Brian and Julia Macnamara; and Henry Macnamara. From community organizer to small business owner to social justice education advocate to passionate reparations-seeker for Black Americans, Jack Macnamara, every day, worked hard and dreamed big. Due to limitations of Covid-19 the Funeral Mass will be private. To watch the Funeral Mass online, visit the funeral home website. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Agatha Catholic Church, 3147 W. Douglas Blvd., Chicago IL 60623, please note in memory of Jack Macnamara.Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DONNELLAN FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved