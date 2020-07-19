1/1
John Reichert
John Reichert age 68, passed away from complications of the Covid virus on July 13, 2020.

He was the loving husband of Kathy Reichert; devoted father of Natalie and Rachel Reichert, and stepson Timothy Brennan; son of Lois and the late Adam Reichert. He is survived by his siblings Tom (Randi) Reichert, Rebecca (Jim) Ryva, Laura (Ron) Rogers and Barbara (Larry) Roan; Fond brother in law, uncle and great uncle to many.

John loved his family, cars, motorcycles, music and was an avid photographer.

He worked at the Union Pacific railroad for over 40 years, and was a member of the Sheet Metal Workers International Local 367.

We will have a celebration of John's life at a later date, when hopefully we can laugh, cry, hug and sing without restrictions.

Arrangements by Woodlawn Funeral Home Forest Park, IL (708) 442-8500 or visit www.woodlawnchicago.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home
7750 West Cermak Road
Forest Park, IL 60130
7084428500
