John Reynolds Baker Jr.
1940 - 2020
John Reynolds Baker, Jr., age 80, of Plainfield, IL passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, August 3, 2020. He was born on June 28, 1940 in Charleston, WV. John served his country during Vietnam in the Navy and is a retired Army National Guard Veteran. John is survived by his loving wife, Sharon (nee Main) Baker; children, Clayton (Jill) Baker, John Baker III, Elizabeth (David) McGuire, Michael Baker, Matt (Debbie) Baker; grandchildren, Justin Baker, Hannah Baker, Stephanie Kelly, Jennifer (Josh) Stubbolo, Michelle McGuire, Courtney Simmon, Brittany Simmon, Brandon Baker, Nikki Baker; great-grandchildren, Michael, Arthur, Caleb, John Kelly, Harper Stubbolo; siblings, Tony, Eulalia, Michael, Mary Alice, James, Joseph, Katherin; many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cindy Baker and sister, Sally. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 2:00 p.m – 8:00 p.m. at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 24021 Royal Worlington Dr., Naperville. Funeral Services are private. Memorials in John's name may be made to Zion Lutheran Church. Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 5, 2020.
