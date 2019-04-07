John Robert Balazs, 79, went to heaven on April 1st, 2019 after a 23-year battle with prostate cancer. He will always be remembered for the way he lived every day to its fullest and with joy in his heart. John spent his childhood in the northwest side of Chicago where he lived with his parents, the late Sophie (Siuda) and John, along with his two brothers, Bob (Carol) and Rev. Richard Balazs of the Congregation of the Resurrection. He met Mary Lou (Migala), the love of his life, and they married on May 4, 1963, leading to unforgettable memories. He followed his father's career path as a journeyman painter and eventually became owner of a successful painting and decorating business. John enjoyed a variety of hobbies including collecting stamps, baseball cards, fishing, cheering for the Cubs and creating masterpiece landscape paintings for family and friends. His love of baseball led him to start www.BaseballHistorian.com and his trademark business cards were left all over the world. John was the No. 1 fan of his four children and supported them in all their endeavors: John, Linda (John) Lester, Marianne (Chuck) Riddell and Joe (Angela). He was most proud of his six grandkids, Kali, Lauri, Mia, Abby, Sarah and Jake whom he adored. John traveled the world with the Friendship Force of Northern Illinois, visited five continents and made countless friends all over the world. He was loved by a huge extended family and many good friends. John was always a giver, volunteering at the local food pantry, donating to various causes and providing a helpful hand whenever needed. He gave unconditional love to all and is enjoying everlasting life in Christ. Wow!A memorial mass in celebration of his life will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Stanislaus Bishop and Martyr Catholic Church, 5352 W. Belden Ave., Chicago. Burial will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Open Arms Mission would be appreciated at openarmsmission.org. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary