John Robert Coath, 94, passed away on July 2, 2019. He was born in Chicago, Illinois on August 25, 1924 to Virgil Walter and Aileen Virginia (nee Goldsby) Coath. John was the President of Coath and Goss Construction, he was also a long time member of the Church of St. Mary's Lake Forest, Member of the Carpenters Union, Onwentsia Club and the Yankee Division Veterans Association. He was the loving husband to the late Elaine Green Coath and the late Catherine Eggers Coath. John is survived by his loving children Jack (Diane) Coath, Pamela Bird, Andrea (Bill) Baumgartner, Reenie (Edward) Schwallie, Mary Faith (Brian) Cook, James Coath, Joseph (Céline) Coath, the late Aimee Coath and Greg Wilson. John is also survived by his step-children Paul (Debbie) Eggers, Tom (Lynn) Eggers, Catherine McCormick, Mark (Shelly) Eggers, and Matt (Tara) Eggers. He is survived by his 19 grandchildren, 10 step-grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, his loving sister Virginia Cleary Horsch and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 4 pm – 8 pm on Friday, July 12, at Wenban Funeral Home 320 Vine Avenue, Lake Forest, IL. Mass will be at 10 am on Saturday, July 13, at the Church of St. Mary's Lake Forest, 175 E. Illinois Road, Lake Forest IL. Memorial Contributions may be sent to the Honor Flight Chicago, 9701 W. Higgins Road, Suite 310, Rosemont, IL 60018 or the Church of St. Mary's Lake Forest, 175 E. Illinois Road, Lake Forest in loving memory of John Robert Coath. Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 11, 2019