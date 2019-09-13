|
John Robert Collins, age 77, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, while surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Donna Claire Rogers, Devoted Father of the late Jeffrey John, the late Steven Robert, Renee Severa, and DeAnne Meyer. Loving son of the late John F. and the late Eileen Wall Collins. Fond Grandfather of Ryan (Keara) Collins; Cody, Dustin and Zoie Severa; Morgan Sean and Colin Meyer. Great Grandfather of Greyson Robert Collins. Dear Brother of the late Maureen Collins. He leaves behind a large family of loving cousins and a multitude of dear and devoted friends. Robert was the co-founder of Rosenthal Collins Group, LLC and held a variety of Board and Committee positions with various organizations over the years.
Family and friends are invited to gather for the Visitation on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Russo's Hillside Chapels, 4500 Roosevelt Road, Hillside, Illinois 60162 (located between Mannheim and Wolf Road). Funeral to follow Monday, September 16, 2019 from Russo's Hillside Chapels at 8:00 a.m. proceeding to Visitation Parish, 779 South York Road, Elmhurst, Illinois 60126. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated promptly at 9:15 a.m. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetary, Hillside, Illinois. For additional information call (708) 449-5300. Please visit Robert's personal tribute website at www.russohillsidechapels.com and sign his guestbook. In lieu of flowers, any donations received will be donated to a charitable organization in Robert's name.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 13, 2019