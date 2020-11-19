1/
JOHN ROBERT EASTER
John R. Easter, 91, died on Nov 15 after a long illness. He leaves three children: Bob (Linda), Diane (Robb, deceased), and Cathie (Susan); four beloved grandchildren: Ryan (Caitlin), Zak (Roberta), Jonathan (Katelyn) and Sarah; and three great-grandchildren. He will also be missed by long-time companion, Viola Butler. He is predeceased by his loving wife of 57 years, Barbara.

John was fortunate to be a Sears man back when Sears was the World's Largest Store. At Sears, he met many of his lifelong friends. He was a long-term resident of La Grange Park and Oak Brook, and more recently Plymouth Place. He kept old friends and was always making new friends.

John was the best father we could have, a true gentleman, and always the finest dressed person in the room. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Plymouth Place Senior Living, 315 N La Grange Rd, IL 60526 or www.plymouthplace.org. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home at 708/352-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com



Published in Chicago Tribune from Nov. 19 to Nov. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
