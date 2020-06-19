John Robert "Jack" Henneberry, June 17, 2020, Age 93. Late of Homewood. Beloved husband of Marion Henneberry nee Gray. Dear father of Thomas (Patti) Henneberry. Cherished grandfather of Sean Henneberry. Loving brother-in-law of the late Mary Jane Gray. Fond cousin of the late Loraine Carlson. Dear friend to Western Avenue School colleagues and students. World War 11 and Korean War Veteran serving as a U.S. Navy Corpsman. Jack fully embraced being an educator, basketball coach, principal and an Asst. Superintendent. Jack treasured the time he spent with his grandson, teaching him to golf and fish while imparting valuable life lessons and general mischief. He was an avid daily golfer having shot 2 Holes in 1. John would like to leave a special thought "always be nice to each other." Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 Dixie Highway, Homewood Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 3:00 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be practiced. Graveside service will be private at St. Mary Cemetery in Storm Lake, Iowa. 708 798-5300 or info@tews-ryanfh.com.