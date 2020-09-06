John R. "Jack" Zimmerman, 83, of Huntley was reunited with the love of his life on September 1, 2020. His dear wife Darlene "Dee" Zimmerman (née Cyr) preceded him in death on February 28, 2017 after 44 beautiful years together and raising two sons, John R. Zimmerman Jr. and William T. Zimmerman.
Jack was born in Cincinnati but raised in Chicago, the son of Clifford and Harriet Zimmerman (née Behnke). He attended Iowa State University, earning his engineering degree. After graduation, he returned to Chicago and eventually began working in the computer business, where he met his future wife. Together they built a successful computer paper business, United Computer Supplies, and a strong marriage that was the foundation of their family. Jack was a caring father and a dedicated provider. He instilled in his two sons a strong work ethic and was a role model for the motto "you gotta be tough."
Jack was a dedicated member of the Medinah Shriners and served as the Potentate in 2004. His license plate read Pote04 to the time of his passing. He was also previously Major of the Patrol and Director of the Chicago Order of the Crabs. He took great pride in his work for the Shriners Hospitals for Children
, including his time serving on the board. His work touched the lives of many families and children.
In recent years, Jack became the proud grandpa to three grandchildren. He was most fulfilled with one or two grandchildren piled in his lap, reading story after story.
Jack will be remembered for his generous nature, quick wit, excellent poker face and ability to make friends wherever he went.
Jack is survived by his two sons, John R. (Courtney) Zimmerman, Jr. and William T. (Kelsey Wilkinson) Zimmerman, his grandchildren, Alyssa, John "Jax" R. III and Grace, his siblings, Tom (Mary Alice) Zimmerman and Ann Morrow and his nieces, Dana (Michael) Murphy and Robin Zimmerman.
Services will be private, with a proper celebration of his life to follow at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children
– Chicago, 2211 N. Oak Park Ave. Chicago, IL 60707. For information please call 773-858-6350.