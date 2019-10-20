|
Fr. John Rodney, SVD, 88, June 4, 1931, Chicago, IL. Devoted son of the late Onazie and Blanch nee Young Rodney; loving brother of Joseph, Lawrence, Edward, and Marie (Davis). Visitation, Tuesday, October 22, 9 a.m . at Divine Word Residence, 1901 Waukegan Rd, Techny with Funeral Mass, at 10:30 a.m. Interment, St. Mary Cemetery, Techny, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials made be made in Fr. Rodney's name for the care of retired Divine Word Missionaries at Divine Word Residence, 1901 Waukegan Rd., Techny, IL 60082. Arrangements by N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 20, 2019