N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
Divine Word Residence
1901 Waukegan Rd
Techny, IL
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Divine Word Residence
1901 Waukegan Rd
Techny, IL
1931 - 2019
John Rodney Obituary
Fr. John Rodney, SVD, 88, June 4, 1931, Chicago, IL. Devoted son of the late Onazie and Blanch nee Young Rodney; loving brother of Joseph, Lawrence, Edward, and Marie (Davis). Visitation, Tuesday, October 22, 9 a.m . at Divine Word Residence, 1901 Waukegan Rd, Techny with Funeral Mass, at 10:30 a.m. Interment, St. Mary Cemetery, Techny, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials made be made in Fr. Rodney's name for the care of retired Divine Word Missionaries at Divine Word Residence, 1901 Waukegan Rd., Techny, IL 60082. Arrangements by N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 20, 2019
