John Ross (Jack) Weiss, 92, of Evanston, at rest, June 29, 2019. Loving husband of Camille McDonald Weiss. Jack graduated from Maine East High School in Park Ridge and Hanover College in Hanover Indiana. He was a representative in the Insurance Industry for over 50 yrs. He was an avid history buff and a friend to all. Memorial Service to be held at a later date. Interment private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Sigma Chi Foundation Attn: Millie Peterson 1714 Hinman Avenue Evanston, IL 60201 or Hanover College , Attn: Office of Development 517 Ball Drive Hanover, IN 47243. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 2 to July 7, 2019