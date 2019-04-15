Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN ROT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN ROT Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JOHN ROT Jr. Obituary
John Rot, Jr., 86 of Oswego, formerly of Downers Grove. Beloved husband of Beverly. Loving father of John G. and Jeffrey (Miranda). Devoted grandfather of Kasey, Daniel, Ashley and Jessie. Dear brother of Burt (Nelva), Al (Sue), Bill (Marilee), Grace (late Bob) Shadle, Evelyn (late Larry) Johnson, Don (late Barb) and Pearl (Hime) Van Dahm. Fond uncle of many. Visitation 3 to 8pm Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside, where Funeral Service will be held at 10:30am on Friday, April 19, 2019. Interment Clarendon Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the H Foundation for Cancer Research appreciated. Funeral home phone 708/352-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hallowell & James Funeral Home
Download Now