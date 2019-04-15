|
John Rot, Jr., 86 of Oswego, formerly of Downers Grove. Beloved husband of Beverly. Loving father of John G. and Jeffrey (Miranda). Devoted grandfather of Kasey, Daniel, Ashley and Jessie. Dear brother of Burt (Nelva), Al (Sue), Bill (Marilee), Grace (late Bob) Shadle, Evelyn (late Larry) Johnson, Don (late Barb) and Pearl (Hime) Van Dahm. Fond uncle of many. Visitation 3 to 8pm Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside, where Funeral Service will be held at 10:30am on Friday, April 19, 2019. Interment Clarendon Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the H Foundation for Cancer Research appreciated. Funeral home phone 708/352-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com
