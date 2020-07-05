John Royal Bodine, 76, passed away on Sunday June 28 in the arms of his loving wife of 56 years.



He and his sister were reared in River Forest by parents, Mary Jane and Royal Bodine.



John received his BA and Master's Degree from Purdue University and had a fellowship to work on his PHD at the University of California Riverside.



John was a Renaissance Man who started his career as a Political Science professor and Crew Coach at the University of West Virginia Charleston, Columbia in New York City and Purdue University. He joined his family's 115 year old company Bodine Electric in 1983 and moved to the Chicago Northshore.



He served as President and CEO for 27 years and the last 3 years as Chairman of the Board.



He loved traveling with friends and showing his children and grandchildren the world which he did as often as possible.



He is survived by his adored wife, Sherrill; daughter Heidi Anderson; sons Alan and Michael Bodine; daughter Kate Huff; fourteen beloved grandchildren and one great -grandchild.



Donations in his memory may be made to the Service Club of Chicago. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, July 6 from 1 – 7 at the Wilmette Harbor Club, 21 Harbor Drive, Wilmette.





