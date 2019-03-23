John "Jack" Richard Ruddy Jr., passed away peacefully on March 21, 2019 with his loving family at his side. Jack is the loving husband of Jean for over 61 years; devoted father to Jack (Janet) Ruddy, Janet Ruddy, Kathryn Ruddy (Sergio Estenssoro), Suzanne (Dan) Szykowny, Robert (Heather Hunt-Ruddy), Lizabeth (Gary) Novotny, proud grandfather to John (Tanya), Sean (Liz), Elise, Jillian (Joe), Jack, Genevieve (Josh), Zach, Justin, Alison, Charlie, Max, Connor, Grace, Rachel, Colton, Wyatt, and Grady; cherished great-grandfather to Eliza, Dorothy, Johnny, Sophie, and Ronan; loving son to the late John and Josephine Ruddy; fond cousin to many, including the late Paul and Dorothy Hawksworth. Jack honorably served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was an attorney still in practice. Mr. Ruddy was a member and Commander of the American Legion Frank Leahy Post. First President of theTilden Tech Alumni Association, where he was in the Hall of Fame. He supported the Maryville Academy, and Red Cloud Athletic Fund and was the"The Patriarch of the RuddHawks". Jack was an avid Chicago White Sox and Arizona Cardinals fan. He and his family are faithful members of Christ the King Catholic Church. Visitation will be Monday, March 25, 2019 from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home (4727 West 103rd Street; Oak Lawn, IL 60453). Morning prayers will begin at 9:15 am at Blake-Lamb on March 26. Proceeding directly to Christ the King Catholic Church (9235 S. Hamilton Ave.; Chicago, IL) for 11:00 am Mass of Christian Burial. Jack will be laid to rest in St. Casmir Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to batsforbrains.org to support American Brain Tumor Association. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary