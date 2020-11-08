John Russell (94) passed away on Monday November 2, 2020. John was a native of County Down Ireland and a war veteran, the recipient of the bronze star and purple heart. Beloved husband of 59 years of Brenda (nee Tinnelly). Son of the late John Russell and the late Bridget (nee McKernan). Loving father of Dan (Eva) Russell and Gerard (Mary) Russell. Proud Granda of Kathleen, Megan, Isabella, and Joseph. Brother of the late Jimmy (the late Margaret) Russell, the late Harry (the late Kathleen) Russell and the late Sadie (the late Kevin) O'Hare. Brother and Sister in law of Marie (Pat) Hughes, PG (the late Rosemary) Tinnelly, Leo (Judy) Tinnelly, and the late Donald (Josephine) Tinnelly and uncle of many nieces and nephews. Retired from Motorola after 38 years. Memorial Visitation, Monday Nov 9th 3:00-7:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home, 625 Busse Highway, Park Ridge. Funeral Mass, Tuesday Nov 10th 10 a.m., St. Paul of the Cross at 320 South Washington Street Park Ridge, IL 60068. Attendees must register for Mass (Masks and Social Distancing Required). A live stream of Mass can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/cooneyfuneralhome/
. Interment will be held at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Irish Heritage Singers or Rainbow Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to Cooney Funeral Home 773-588-5850 or sign guestbook at www.cooneyfuneralhome.com