John S. Beers


1948 - 2020
John S. Beers Obituary
John "Jack" S. Beers was born March 6th, 1948 and passed away April 1st 2020 at St Alexis Hospital in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. Jack is survived by his wife Diane Beers (nee Leach) and his children Leonard D (Kristen) Beers and Tina (nee Beers) (Reuben) Beattie and his granddaughter Anastasia Beattie. Jack enjoyed Bracket racing, racing and building slot cars, riding his Harley with his wife Diane, and spending time with his grand-dogs. (Stevie, Albus, and Bella) He was proceeded in death by his parents. Memorial services have yet to be determined, and will likely be held later this year. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a contribution to be made is his name to the Wright Way Rescue in Morton Grove.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020
