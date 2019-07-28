Home

Russo's Hillside Chapels
4500 Roosevelt Road
Hillside, IL 60162
(708) 449-5300
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Russo's Hillside Chapels
4500 Roosevelt Road
Hillside, IL 60162
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church
2501 South Wolf Road
Westchester, IL
View Map
Interment
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery
17W201 Roosevelt Rd
Oakbrook Terrace, IL
View Map
John S. Brales


1935 - 2019
John S. Brales Obituary
John S. Brales age 84 of Holiday, FL, born January 21, 1935 and passed away suddenly on July 21, 2019. He was born in Exohiko, Messina, Greece. Loving father to Eleni (Pete) Poteres, Paula (Brad) Wells, Aleka (Craig) Ernst and Dr. Joanne (Dr. John) Panopoulos; proud grandfather to Elesa, Andrew, Stephen, Christina, Nicholas, Noah, Luke, Evanthia and Arianna; fond brother of Eleni (Leo) Fotos, George (Lia) Brales, Effie (Dioniosios) Pantozopoulos and the late Tasis Bralis and the late Toula (late Gust) Dasakis. Visitation Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Russo's Hillside Chapels, 4500 Roosevelt Rd., Hillside (between Mannheim and Wolf Roads). Family and friends will meet Monday at Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, 2501 S. Wolf Rd., Westchester, IL 60154 for 10:00 a.m. funeral service. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church appreciated. For additional info (708) 449-5300. Please visit John's personal tribute website at www.russohillsidechapels.com and sign the guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 28, 2019
