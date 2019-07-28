|
|
John S. Brales age 84 of Holiday, FL, born January 21, 1935 and passed away suddenly on July 21, 2019. He was born in Exohiko, Messina, Greece. Loving father to Eleni (Pete) Poteres, Paula (Brad) Wells, Aleka (Craig) Ernst and Dr. Joanne (Dr. John) Panopoulos; proud grandfather to Elesa, Andrew, Stephen, Christina, Nicholas, Noah, Luke, Evanthia and Arianna; fond brother of Eleni (Leo) Fotos, George (Lia) Brales, Effie (Dioniosios) Pantozopoulos and the late Tasis Bralis and the late Toula (late Gust) Dasakis. Visitation Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Russo's Hillside Chapels, 4500 Roosevelt Rd., Hillside (between Mannheim and Wolf Roads). Family and friends will meet Monday at Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, 2501 S. Wolf Rd., Westchester, IL 60154 for 10:00 a.m. funeral service. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church appreciated. For additional info (708) 449-5300. Please visit John's personal tribute website at www.russohillsidechapels.com and sign the guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 28, 2019